Warmer And Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In between storm systems for a couple of days. The next weather maker is approaching the Pacific Northwest and will begin to affect Panhandle weather late Thursday and Friday. High will be near 70 degrees on Wednesday, then back in the mid to upper 50s by Friday. Rain chances increase, with a chance for some thunderstorms. Showers and storms will be more hit and miss as opposed to the areawide rain we saw on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.