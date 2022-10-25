Sunshine Returns

We are expecting close to, and below freezing temps in a lot of the area this morning as our Monday system works it’s way off to the east. The further west and north you are, the greater your chances of dropping below 32 degrees. As the sun comes up, we’ll see clear skies and relatively calm winds, which will allow us to warm into the 60s by this afternoon, overall setting up for a beautiful day. We’re not looking for rain chances until late Thursday night, and models don’t seem to agree as of yet, so it will require some monitoring.

