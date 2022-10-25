Who's Hiring?
Randall wins annual ‘GOAT’ game

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last Friday night, two CISD teams went head to head. The Randall Raiders handed the Canyon Eagles their first lost of the season.

It was the annual ‘GOAT’ game between these two teams, and Randall came out on top for the second year in a row. The final score, 31-14.

“That game is always big you know, and everything that went with it this year with it being district and you know the ‘GOAT’ game. It was just big and you know the kids were obviously up for it. It’s just a great feeling, great feeling,” said Randall head coach, Gaylon Selman.

Canyon’s Coach Winfrey wants to put the game behind them and just focus on the week ahead.

“We met Saturday morning. We came in and watched film. We broke down the things we did good and bad. Then we met as a team, and said okay I have notes about the game. The minute I threw it in the trash, I said we are done with that game. There is nothing we can do about it,” said Canyon head coach, Todd Winfrey.

For both team’s next district match ups, Randall will travel to Hereford this Friday and Canyon will welcome Dumas to Happy State Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

