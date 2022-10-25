Potter County Commissioners vote on voting security

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.

According to a county memo, the money would come out of a federal pandemic rescue fund. It will put deputies at every polling place every day of voting.

Randall County already has security at the Amarillo Annex. And county spokesman Brandon Carpenter said the sheriff’s department provides security around other polling places out of its normal budget.

