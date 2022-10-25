Who's Hiring?
Potter County Commissioners vote on voting security

Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.
Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.

According to a county memo, the money would come out of a federal pandemic rescue fund. It will put deputies at every polling place every day of voting.

Randall County already has security at the Amarillo Annex. And county spokesman Brandon Carpenter said the sheriff’s department provides security around other polling places out of its normal budget.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

