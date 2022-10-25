Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment

Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man accused of having fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and black tar heroin in his apartment.

Police say officers executed a search warrant on Friday, October 21 at an apartment complex on Curtis Drive near South Georgia Street.

During the search, officers found approximately 1,900 fentanyl pills, two ounces of methamphetamine, 114 grams of methadone and one ounce of black tar heroin.

Police also found a child at the apartment during the investigation. The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Police arrested Aaron Bret Young for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an unsolved hit-and-run that left one man dead.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with an unsolved hit-and-run
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Nick Griego
Plainview man arrested, charged after alleged assault with knife
Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas