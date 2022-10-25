Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man accused of having fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and black tar heroin in his apartment.

Police say officers executed a search warrant on Friday, October 21 at an apartment complex on Curtis Drive near South Georgia Street.

During the search, officers found approximately 1,900 fentanyl pills, two ounces of methamphetamine, 114 grams of methadone and one ounce of black tar heroin.

Police also found a child at the apartment during the investigation. The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Police arrested Aaron Bret Young for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.