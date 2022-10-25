Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were trying to serve a warrant.

According to a officials, deputies went to serve James Flynn with a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated assault.

When the deputies attempted to serve the warrant, Flynn and an unidentified woman barricaded themselves inside a house.

Negotiators as well as SWAT were called to the scene.

After negotiations did not work out, SWAT made entry and contact with both the man and woman.

Flynn was taken into custody on a aggravated assault charge and the woman was taken in on a misdemeanor charge.

More information will be given once it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

