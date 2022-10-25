Who's Hiring?
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A visiting state judge ruled today the city of Amarillo didn’t follow the law in funding the expansion and renovation of the Civic Center.

He also said the city will have to pay more than $375,000 in legal expenses to businessman Alex Fairly who sued the city.

Many of the violations involved not properly informing the public about what the city was doing.

According to court documents, Alex Fairly could be given an extra $30,000 if after an appeal to the Court of Appeals. A petition has been filed for review with the Supreme Court of Texas.

