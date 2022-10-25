High school football livestreams for Oct. 27 and Oct. 28

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Below is a list of high school football games you can livestream this week with TPSN.

Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin.

Watch

You can watch the Abilene vs Amarillo High game here and on 10Too on Friday at 4 p.m.

You can watch the Dumas vs Canyon game here and on 10Too on Friday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro game here and on 10Too on Friday at 7:30 .m.

Listen:

Listen to Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Listen to Abilene High vs Amarillo High Friday at 4 p.m. here.

Listen to Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro Friday at 7:30 p.m. here.

Listen to Randall vs Hereford Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Listen to Dumas vs Canyon Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Replay:

You can watch the replay of the Abilene High vs Amarillo game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Dumas vs Canyon game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 7 p.m. on 10Too.

You can view the full TPSN football livestream schedule here.

