Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

High school football livestreams for Oct. 27 and Oct. 28

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Below is a list of high school football games you can livestream this week with TPSN.

Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin.

Watch

You can watch the Abilene vs Amarillo High game here and on 10Too on Friday at 4 p.m.

You can watch the Dumas vs Canyon game here and on 10Too on Friday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro game here and on 10Too on Friday at 7:30 .m.

Listen:

Listen to Tascosa vs Lubbock Cooper Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Listen to Abilene High vs Amarillo High Friday at 4 p.m. here.

Listen to Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro Friday at 7:30 p.m. here.

Listen to Randall vs Hereford Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Listen to Dumas vs Canyon Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Replay:

You can watch the replay of the Abilene High vs Amarillo game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Dumas vs Canyon game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Abilene Wylie vs Palo Duro game on Saturday at 7 p.m. on 10Too.

You can view the full TPSN football livestream schedule here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges
Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas

Latest News

West Texas A&M men's and women's soccer prepare for senior day.
West Texas A&M men’s and women’s soccer preparing for senior night
Caprock vs Palo Duro Volleyball
Stream the Palo Duro vs Caprock volleyball game here
Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces.
Battle of the Bands Week 9
Week Eight Battle of the Bands features the Canyon Eagles and the Hereford Whitefaces.
Battle of the Bands Week 8