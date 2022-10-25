Goat of the Week: Marcello Tortoreo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Doing it all is something Marcello Tortoreo does better than most, but doctors originally thought he’d have a much more challenging life.

“When I was born, I aspirated on meconium.” Marcello said. “I came out not crying which is not what babies are supposed to do and my mom saw me, she got a quick glance and she passed out. I was in a coma for around 15 days from what I hear, doctors said there’s very slim chance he lives and if he does, he’s gonna have a bunch of disabilities and health problems.”

Marcello’s father says that chance to live was right around three percent. However, Marcello overcame those odds and lives a normal life. He’s become a star on the ice, but his first love is music. He plays the cello, saxophone, piano, drums, and is learning the guitar.

“I want people to eventually call me Mr. Music or Dr. Music because I just love how it makes me feel.” Marcello said of his passion for music. “How it gives me those goosebumps, how it just lets me sit in my head and think and think all these amazing thoughts. I want to give that to the world and I want to teach other people how to do that.”

Marcello’s been around the Amarillo youth hockey program longer than any other player. He’ll sometimes travel hours to get between a marching band event and a hockey game.

“Well, Marcello’s grown up in our hockey program, he’s just a good example of an amazing student athlete.” Youth hockey coach and Amarillo Wranglers owner Eric Andersen said of Marcello. “That’s what we’re trying to do here. Our ultimate goal is not to send kids to the National Hockey League. It’s to create good people and Marcello’s a prime example of that. He takes care of his studies, he’s super busy with extracurricular stuff, he’s dedicated to the sport, doesn’t miss a practice, is a leader out there on the ice, just an amazing kid.”

Marcello plans on attending college next fall majoring in music, minoring in pre-med and playing hockey.

