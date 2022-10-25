Counselors seeing an uptick of co-parenting for the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family counselors in the Panhandle are seeing an increase need for parents and children who need help with co-parenting for the upcoming holiday season.

Counselors said it can be difficult for children with separated parents to have an easy time, especially during the holidays.

“It can be very difficult to have parents with two very separate lives, having a common bond of their child,” said Amy Spears, owner of Live Well Counseling, and a licensed professional therapist.

Counselors say that it is important to work on communication and putting focus on the child over anything else.

“When we have multiple homes affecting a child, then it’s good to communicate about ‘what are the expectations of the holiday season, what’s the schedule, how do we work together’ so the holidays can promote more stress just because they can tend to be more stressful in general,” said Spears.

Director of Behavior and Wellbeing at Family Support Services Kathy Tortoreo says keeping the best interest for the children is what is most important for the holidays and rest of the year.

“Parents who have two different households have to really focus on what’s going to be best and healthy and calming for the kids,” said Tortoreo.

Family Support Services says children can begin to “lash out” when in stressful situations caused by lack of healthy co-parenting, and working together can help remove that pressure for children.

“The benefits are really about your child’s mental health. When all four people are putting that child’s needs and mental health first. The benefit is going to be that that child is happy. That gives them a sense of stability. Children thrive when they feel safe and stable,” said Tortoreo.

