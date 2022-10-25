Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Counselors seeing an uptick of co-parenting for the holiday season

Family counselors in the Panhandle are seeing an increase need for parents and children who...
Family counselors in the Panhandle are seeing an increase need for parents and children who need help with co-parenting for the upcoming holiday season.(MGN)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family counselors in the Panhandle are seeing an increase need for parents and children who need help with co-parenting for the upcoming holiday season.

Counselors said it can be difficult for children with separated parents to have an easy time, especially during the holidays.

“It can be very difficult to have parents with two very separate lives, having a common bond of their child,” said Amy Spears, owner of Live Well Counseling, and a licensed professional therapist.

Counselors say that it is important to work on communication and putting focus on the child over anything else.

“When we have multiple homes affecting a child, then it’s good to communicate about ‘what are the expectations of the holiday season, what’s the schedule, how do we work together’ so the holidays can promote more stress just because they can tend to be more stressful in general,” said Spears.

Director of Behavior and Wellbeing at Family Support Services Kathy Tortoreo says keeping the best interest for the children is what is most important for the holidays and rest of the year.

“Parents who have two different households have to really focus on what’s going to be best and healthy and calming for the kids,” said Tortoreo.

Family Support Services says children can begin to “lash out” when in stressful situations caused by lack of healthy co-parenting, and working together can help remove that pressure for children.

“The benefits are really about your child’s mental health. When all four people are putting that child’s needs and mental health first. The benefit is going to be that that child is happy. That gives them a sense of stability. Children thrive when they feel safe and stable,” said Tortoreo.

To reach Live Well Counseling, click here.

To contact Family Support Services, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Amarillo Police Department is still looking for the white truck involved in a fatal hit and run...
Amarillo police still investigating September hit-and-run resulting man in wheelchair dead
https://www.newschannel10.com/2022/10/20/city-amarillo-businessman-argue-over-civic-center-lawsui...
Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations
The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.
City Council voted limited time free parking for downtown every 24-hours
Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.
Potter County Commissioners vote on voting security