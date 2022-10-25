Who's Hiring?
Clearing Out

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain (and a few snowflakes) will move away from the Panhandle through the early morning Tuesday. Cold air in the wake of the storm leaves a couple of freeze advisories through Tuesday morning. As the storm center shifts into Oklahoma the clouds will follow and sun will return. Temperatures climb back into the 60s after the sharp cooldown. Another, weaker storm brings a chance for some showers late Thursday and Friday.

