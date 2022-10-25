City Council voted limited time free parking for downtown every 24-hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.

The city council voted today to make that change allowing the free use once every 24-hours.

Drivers can access the Park Mobile system through its app, website or by following prompts on a phone call.

They have to log in and then lengthen parking times if going over 30 minutes. Normal charges are 75 cents per hour plus a 25 cent transaction charge.

Parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.