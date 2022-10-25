Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City Council voted limited time free parking for downtown every 24-hours

The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.
The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.(City of Amarillo)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.

The city council voted today to make that change allowing the free use once every 24-hours.

Drivers can access the Park Mobile system through its app, website or by following prompts on a phone call.

They have to log in and then lengthen parking times if going over 30 minutes. Normal charges are 75 cents per hour plus a 25 cent transaction charge.

Parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Potter County Commissioners voted Monday to spend $35,000 to increase voting security.
Potter County Commissioners vote on voting security
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
A man and woman have been arrested after barricading themselves in a house while deputies were...
Man and woman arrested after SWAT incident early this morning
Aaron Bret Young, arrested for drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment