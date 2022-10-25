City Council voted limited time free parking for downtown every 24-hours
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 53 minutes of parking in downtown will now be free.
The city council voted today to make that change allowing the free use once every 24-hours.
Drivers can access the Park Mobile system through its app, website or by following prompts on a phone call.
They have to log in and then lengthen parking times if going over 30 minutes. Normal charges are 75 cents per hour plus a 25 cent transaction charge.
Parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m.
