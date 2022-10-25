Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police still investigating September hit-and-run resulting man in wheelchair dead

Amarillo Police Department is still looking for the white truck involved in a fatal hit and run...
Amarillo Police Department is still looking for the white truck involved in a fatal hit and run from September 16, 2022.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants the community to know they are still looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run back in September.

The Amarillo Police Department is still looking for a white truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run from September 16.

A wheel from a wheelchair was still laying on the road where 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore was hit by a white Dodge Ram in the outside lane on access road I-40 around midnight.

Corporal Jeb Hilton from the Amarillo Police Department says, “If this person in the truck would have stopped they would have not been at fault for this accident. But, leaving the scene is going to put you in jail for felony just because somebody died from this.”

Police do not know why Moore was in the street since there is no bike lane or crosswalk where the crash took place.

“The bad thing about that area being on I-40 as you never know if it’s someone who lives here in town or maybe somebody that’s just passing through. So, there are definitely a lot of leads to have to follow,” says Corporal Hilton.

The motel and café near the area of the crash did not catch any footage and was said there were no witnesses. The only way police were able to pin the suspect vehicle to be a 2009 to 2019 white Ram 1500 pickup is because of the debris left at the crime scene.

“We’re hoping that there was somebody who might have been there that night that might have seen something. Sometimes it takes just the littlest thing to jog somebody’s memory and they might have seen something that they didn’t think was important. But that very small detail, might be something that leads to a break in these cases,” says Corporal Hilton.

The truck is damaged from the crash and if it hasn’t been fixed yet, the passenger side headlight should be missing.

If you have any information, you can call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could win a cash reward of up to $1,000.

