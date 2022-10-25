Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with an unsolved hit-and-run
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an unsolved hit-and-run that left one man dead.
On Sept. 16, at around 12:12 a.m., Amarillo police officers responded to the area of I-40 and Bell.
When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore dead.
Moore had been in a wheelchair and was in the outside lane of traffic when he was hit by a vehicle going westbound.
Investigators found evidence that the vehicle involved was a 2009-2019 white Ram 1500 pickup.
The vehicle would have front end damage and the passenger side headlight assembly would have been missing.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers or submit a tip online.
Your anonymous tip could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
If you have any information about the case, click here.
