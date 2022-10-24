Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck...
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
tony len nichols
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
VIDEO: Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
TXDOT loop update
TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335

Latest News

The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Opening statements to begin in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial
Harvey Weinstein, left, goes on trial in Los Angeles on charges of rape and sexual assault.
Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial begins
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter