SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Shawn Moran, and John Peterson

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Shawn Moran, Mike Roden and John Peterson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Amarillo Globe News, Shawn Moran:

We chat with Shawn Moran on week 9 results of high school football.

TPSN, Mike Roden:

We chat more on high school football with TPSN Mike Roden!

Assistant Athletic Director, John Peterson:

We chat with John Peterson on the football game against Randall, and MORE!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

