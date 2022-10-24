SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden, Shawn Moran, and John Peterson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Shawn Moran, Mike Roden and John Peterson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Amarillo Globe News, Shawn Moran:
We chat with Shawn Moran on week 9 results of high school football.
TPSN, Mike Roden:
We chat more on high school football with TPSN Mike Roden!
Assistant Athletic Director, John Peterson:
We chat with John Peterson on the football game against Randall, and MORE!
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.