Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app.

Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area.

Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says, “We can’t do our jobs without the help of the citizens. Information is out there, evidence is out there working with the citizens and the information that they have just makes our prosecutions better, it makes our cases better.”

The app gives user real-time crime and safety alerts and can now get alerts from Randall County Sheriff’s. The sheriffs department can also request access from users to aide in investigations.

Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says, “I think that that having access to this platform will assist us in our investigations and then if we can get good prosecutions on those maybe it will help to lower the crime rate with the certain crimes that we have.” says Sheriff Forbis.

Essentially, Ring video can be requested by the law enforcement agencies and be used as evidence. However, residents have the option to not allow the Sheriff’s office to have access to the Ring video.

In other words, Ring users have the choice to either allow or not allow access to their Ring camera footage.

The Sheriff says, “It’ll help us identify who the thieves are and what time it happened. By looking at the video we may be able to glean other evidence that we wouldn’t necessarily have seen. We cant do this alone, we need a partnership with all of the citizens of Randall County.”

To receive these alerts, you have to have a service with Ring and the app installed on your phone or sign in on your desktop.

