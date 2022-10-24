Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election.

This year the voting machines will look a little different.

The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene.

“So, the most important thing that voters need to know is that there is a paper component, that is not a receipt, that is the actual ballot, the official record so they must deposit that record into the scanner,” said Melynn Huntley, elections administrator for Potter County.

Polls will be open for early voting until Nov. 4.

There are 15 days left to cast your vote before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Early voting locations are open in Randall and Potter counties.

