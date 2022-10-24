Who's Hiring?
Chilly & Wet

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT
We’ve already seen our daytime highs for Monday before sunrise. An incoming system looks to bring widespread and long lasting showers and thunderstorms today. Winds will be turning out of the north this afternoon, which will sharply drop our afternoon temperatures into the 40s and 50s. Showers will linger into this evening, and with the cooler air in place, some freezing temperatures will be possible around the region tonight. For the rest of the week, expect drier and sunnier conditions, but bundle up today!

