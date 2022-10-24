Who's Hiring?
Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday was a historic night for the Canyon school district. Canyon ISD inducted its first ever class of Hall of Famers.

Seven special individuals honored before the Canyon v. Randall game for their contributions to Canyon athletics and beyond over the years: Jim Wilcoxson, Bob Schneider, Mike Wartes, Joe Lombard, Merry Johnson-Byers, Chelsea Carroll, and Heston Kjerstad.

“It’s an unbelievable honor.” Former Canyon ISD superintendent and Hall of Fame inductee Mike Wartes said. “I really appreciate Toby [Tucker] putting this together. It probably should’ve been done a long time ago. I just have a lot of gratitude for them including me in this group. It’s a great school district and to be honored by them is really special.”

Canyon put together a committee of various sports personalities from across the panhandle to choose those inducted. The new tradition will continue each year and one committee member told NewsChannel10 sports that there are dozens more very deserving individuals that they can’t wait to induct.

“In girls’ basketball, there’s gonna be about a hundred of ‘em that are gonna be in that Hall of Fame.” Hall of Famer and former Canyon girls’ basketball coach Joe Lombard said. “Now it may take 100 years, but there’s gonna be a lot of them that’ll be worthy of that... Canyon school district’s been so good to me and to all these other guys that to be honored like that is a huge deal for us, for our family, and for all of our program really.”

The honorees received special crystals boasting their names as well as Hall of Fame rings which were presented at midfield as part of the ceremony. The first of many canyon ISD Hall of Fame classes in the years to come.

