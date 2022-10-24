Audiologist recommending hearing test before buying over-the-counter hearing aids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Adults with mild to moderate hearing loss or those who have some difficulty hearing will benefit from over-the-counter hearing aids, but they are not for everyone with hearing loss.

“Mild or moderate hearing loss is somebody who is experiencing predominantly difficulty understanding individuals with background noise, they might feel as if others do not speak up. They find that they can generally hear what people are saying but they have a clarity problem. They have trouble understanding what people are saying,” said Dr. Renee Zimmerman, audiologist clinic director at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, in Lubbock.

These new devices are primarily for those with mild to moderate hearing loss to help amplify some sound and reduce background noise, according to Zimmerman.

She says checking with an audiologist is the best way to know which device you may need.

“These are individuals who do pretty well in quiet, they might do well in most situations, but in those very difficult listening situations, that’s where they’re struggling,” said Zimmerman. “Individuals who have thought about getting hearing aids but haven’t been ready to go in and see an audiologist, they haven’t been really ready to try a professionally fit hearing aid. This is a good first step for them to see if something with a little bit of amplification, if this is going to be of use for them.”

Zimmerman urges those who may be considering over the counter aids to check with their doctor first in case of a medical issue.

“I would recommend talking to an audiologist to find out what the features are for the hearing aids at he office, what those features are and how that would benefit them so that they can compare what they see available as applicable counter device versus what they might have available to them in professional fit deceive,” said Zimmerman.

Though there are no medical concerns with using the new devices, Zimmerman says they can bring up risks for those with more serious health problems if not addressed.

“Somebody resorting to an over-the-counter device that had a medical need that was time sensitive, and they didn’t get it because they had a device as opposed to getting a medical device, that treatment window that might have been effective for them closes,” said Zimmerman.

Others who may benefit from the devices include those with higher communication needs, those who work in situations with a lot of talking, and background noise.

Zimmerman still suggests to check with a doctor before trying the device.

“If you have had hearing losses been getting slowly and progressively worse over a number of years, and you want to try an over-the-counter device, going in and getting an evaluation will probably a safe and okay thing for you to try. If you have any pain in your ears, a sudden change in your hearing, any dizziness all of these are signs of potential concerning medical conditions that might need medical intervention,” said Zimmerman.

