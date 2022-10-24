Who's Hiring?
Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Don Harrington Discovery Center(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center have hosted a Career Discovery Day for students in high school.

Seven Amarillo High Schools were at the Don Harrington Discovery Center today to hear about career opportunities.

The students rotated among three broad panels:

  • Health and Medicine
  • Law, Business and Services
  • Engineering, Education and Communication

16 local professionals led panel discussions in health, engineering, law, education, and several other subjects.

committee member ken teel says it’s important to helping kids learn what they want to do after graduating.

“Really important for a student to make a plan and get started on their plan, and sometimes the student may learn from this that maybe an area that they thought was of interest might not be the channel they wanted to do,” said Ken Teel, Amarillo South Rotary/Member.

