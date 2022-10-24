Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird.

“The tradition of this place and being at Amarillo High and all the success that we’ve had here and has been here for all the prior decades, made it definitely where I want to be. Then, being able to see my girls go through and be a part of it has been really special. It’s been a giant perk for us and something that I’ve really enjoyed,” said Coach Moffitt.

Separating volleyball and family time for the Moffitts has never been a problem. As soon as they hit the cars, they are done talking volleyball.

“It’s pretty east. Whenever we are at school or at a game or something it’s game mode. Whenever we are at home he’s chill, we never talk about volleyball at home,” said senior setter Jo Moffitt.

Bird is only a sophomore this year and has already made an impact on the team, Jo has seen so much growth in her sister.

“I’m so excited to have Bird with me this year, she brings a lot of energy and playing for him has been really well for her. She’s been doing great, her passing and defense have looked awesome I’m really excited to see what she does in the next two years,” said Jo.

Jo’s leadership does not go unnoticed, she is not just a mentor to her sister, but the whole team.

“She encourages us everyday to get better. She leads really well and she is always lifting people up, telling us what we did wrong, but in a good way,” said Bird Moffitt.

Jo is committed to play volleyball next year at Western Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

