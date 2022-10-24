Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2018 Jeep Compass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2018 Jeep Compass.

The vehicle was reported stolen near the 4400 block of Canyon Dr. on Friday, Oct. 17.

The vehicle should display Texas license RTR-5812 and the last six of the VIN are 319005.

If you have any information on where this car may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the recovery and/or arrest of the person responsible, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

