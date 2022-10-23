Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.

Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night.

Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the minivan.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

This incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.