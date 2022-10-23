Who's Hiring?
Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $610 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

The next drawing will be held Monday night.

It is 8th largest jackpot in Powerball history. The estimated cash value is about $262 million.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18. The jackpot was $580 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been more than 30 drawings since, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

