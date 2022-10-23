Who's Hiring?
Halloween display calls attention to abortion rights

The Halloween display features some scary and graphic images in its unfiltered approach to supporting women’s reproductive rights. (KCCI via CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa homeowner is using her Halloween display to make a point about abortion rights.

Julie Schwertley’s Halloween display features some scary and graphic images in its unfiltered approach to supporting women’s reproductive rights. She had the idea for the display the moment Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The reproductive rights issue is very personal to Schwertley.

“It’s a big deal for me, personally. I was 13 and an orphan. Got pregnant by, of course, like a 20-year-old and had to basically steal a friend’s sister’s car and drive three hours to Rockford, Illinois, from where we were at to get an abortion,” she said.

She says no one but close family knew about her story until last year.

Now, because a health condition limits the activism she would like to do, Schwertley is letting her yard speak for her.

“Now, I have my own daughters, and I wouldn’t want them to be put in that situation. I also would have died – twice, probably – from a miscarriage that didn’t miscarry,” she said.

Residents in Des Moines’ Beaverdale neighborhood have a variety of political views, and some have taken issue with the Halloween display.

“Not appropriate, that message on Halloween. There’s a time and place for everything, but what is meant for kids, a fun holiday, come on. Some other platform or – I just don’t care for that,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Schwertley says the people she has heard from directly support the display. Regardless, she’s not shying away from her message.

“I’m mad, and I want people to see it – and maybe vote,” she said.

Schwertley says she actually got more complaints last year when she had a display in favor of vaccines.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

