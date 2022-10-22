The Wrap Up: Week 9
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week nine of the high school football season!
Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 9:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Game of the Week and 5A scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 4A and 3A scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: 1A, OK and NM scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 9: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.