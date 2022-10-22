Who's Hiring?
Windy Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A windy weekend for the Panhandle. West to southwest winds will increase through the day on Saturday, 15-25 mph with higher gusts. On Sunday sustained winds will go to 30 mph at times with some gusts near 50 mph in the afternoon. This will create some blowing dust that will reduce visibility at times. Halloween decorations and other outside items could blow around and be damaged. Rain chances increase on Monday, and some snowflakes are possible across the northwest late Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

