AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very windy Sunday is in store for us; we will see winds at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will die down Sunday night into Monday, but rain returns to the area, where we will see a significant cooldown as well. We will quickly dry up for Tuesday and the next several days to come.

