‘When there is a need, we know that the Panhandle will step up’: Area team aids in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida and a group of men from the Panhandle are in Naples helping those affected.

The Paramount Baptist Church Disaster Relief Team works with Texas Baptist Men to deploy whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

The goal of the team is to deliver help, hope and healing to those they serve.

The team from the Panhandle left early Friday morning to start their nearly 2,000 mile journey to Florida’s Gulf Coast and arrived on Sunday.

This is the team’s 5th or 6th deployment this year, the others being for other disasters like fires and tornadoes.

“When there is a need, we know that the Panhandle will step up, they reach out, they take care of other folks, whether they’re serving locally or whether they’re serving in Florida, that’s what these folks are about,” said John Hall, spokesman, TBM.

TBM has teams serving thousands of meals a day with others cleaning out storm-ravaged homes.

“The problems with all these flood areas is a lot of them don’t have the insurance to cover what they are doing, we do all we can for them and we’re getting their property ready to rebuild and refinish out so that is a big help, it saves them a lot,” said Panhandle Team Leader Ernest Mcnabb.

With the magnitude of Hurricane Ian, many were left with close to nothing.

“I had things up on tables, but the water came in so fast it knocked the tables over so everything I was trying to protect was floating, so for somebody to give up their time, I mean its somebody else’s junk they are going through,” said Jo Campbell, Florida resident.

Not only does the team help rebuild homes, but also the lives of those affected.

“When we walk into some of these homes and we begin to work, people just break down in tears, they’re overwhelmed by the situation, they’re struggling, it’s a disaster that folks can’t pull themselves out of, it’s not their fault, that’s just where their home happened to be,” said Hall.

With this trip, TBM has noticed a large amount of community help, some days having close to 200 volunteers, which allows them to do more than they usually would.

The team from the Panhandle plans to stay in Naples until Oct. 28 and then they will start their 3-day journey back to Amarillo.

