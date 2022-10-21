Who's Hiring?
West Plains raises money to support teacher’s fight against breast cancer

By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Like many other teams in October, West Plains wore pink to raise awareness for breast cancer in their game against Levelland. But the Wolves were also raising money for another member of the Wolfpack.

Mandi Scheetz was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2020, and she doesn’t take for granted the Wolfpack’s generosity.

“I haven’t really been open very much here about my cancer diagnosis,” Scheetz said. “A few people have known, so when they contacted me, I was very overwhelmed and blessed. I felt very blessed about it.”

West Plains donned their usual two shades of blue against Levelland, but there was plenty of pink to be seen as well. West Plains Athletics Booster Club President Ross Macon talked about what it meant for the team to support Ms. Scheetz.

“For those boys to come together and lean on each other to support one of their own, I think is the biggest message we want to send for the school,” Macon said.

The football players alone raised $500 for Scheetz. Head Coach Adam Cummings had a rule: to wear pink, you had to donate.

“Our booster club sold t-shirts and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to support Ms. Scheetz and her fight, and we raised money on the football side of it,” Cummings said. “Ten dollars a kid to wear pink tonight. If they didn’t bring ten bucks, they weren’t allowed to wear pink.”

The Wolfpack won the game 52-7, and raised $1200 for Ms. Scheetz in total. Today, Scheetz is cancer-free, but still in treatment. She’s happy to be open and share wherever she can.

“I’m very willing to share my story, because I feel like if it saves a life and I can show support to other people who are struggling with cancer, then that brings good joy,” Scheetz said.

