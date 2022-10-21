Warm, Windy & Dry

As we wrap up this week, things are looking very warm and somewhat windy, especially heading into Sunday. For your Friday, expect partly sunny skies, temperatures warming into the mid-80s area wide, with stronger southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Because of this set up, some elevated fire danger concerns are present, and will be through Saturday as well. We’ll crank things up another notch for Sunday, which is likely to be our windiest day in some time, with gusts upwards of 50+ mph likely. A cold front arrives Monday, which could bring precip chances with it.

