Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335

TXDOT loop update
TXDOT loop update(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers.

“With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness for drivers that may not be attentive,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT Amarillo.

New traffic lights are planned to be working next week and TxDOT plans to slowly work in their presence for drivers.

“On FM 2590, the traffic signals that are already installed are going to be turned upward and in place, they’re going to start flashing red to get everybody aware of the fact that they’re there, and then they’ll eventually transition to your typical traffic signal,” said Gross.

TxDOT says many are not stopping at stop signs located on the new loop. TxDOT is asking for drivers to pay more attention due to the dangers of high speed drivers on Helium.

“People on the crossroads are not stopping at the stop signs, please obey it because traffic is coming at a higher rate of speed on those frontage roads,” said Gross.

TxDOT says the Interstate 40 overpass moving traffic above Helium will be opening back up to two lanes as well to accommodate increased usage.

“It will improve mobility, improve safety, and a better economy as well. Let’s all be safe and drive smart, not cause any wrecks,” said Gross.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tony len nichols
Police identify man arrested after SWAT incident at Amarillo hotel
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Authorities arrested suspects involved in a bomb threat made today against Pampa High School.
Authorities question 2 juveniles after bomb threat made against Pampa High School
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 21
Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t...
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding

Latest News

Ways to protect your child from RSV
RSV season strikes the Panhandle earlier than usual
This month is breast cancer awareness month and although it’s rare men are affected by this...
‘Don’t just try to be macho and ignore it’: Amarillo native shares his journey with breast cancer
Superior HealthPlan and Cinergy are partnering together to provide free sensory friendly movies...
‘They even serve as a support group’: Superior HealthPlan, Cinergy providing sensory-friendly movies to all
Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck...
2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega
Authorities said a suspicious package was determined to be safe this afternoon after it was...
APD: Suspicious package determined safe, delivered to address in downtown Amarillo