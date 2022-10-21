TxDOT urging drivers to be cautious on new portion of Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more traffic on Helium Road due to the new portion of Loop 335, Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signs and other drivers.

“With every road we design we look at ways to improve safety, to allow some forgiveness for drivers that may not be attentive,” said Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT Amarillo.

New traffic lights are planned to be working next week and TxDOT plans to slowly work in their presence for drivers.

“On FM 2590, the traffic signals that are already installed are going to be turned upward and in place, they’re going to start flashing red to get everybody aware of the fact that they’re there, and then they’ll eventually transition to your typical traffic signal,” said Gross.

TxDOT says many are not stopping at stop signs located on the new loop. TxDOT is asking for drivers to pay more attention due to the dangers of high speed drivers on Helium.

“People on the crossroads are not stopping at the stop signs, please obey it because traffic is coming at a higher rate of speed on those frontage roads,” said Gross.

TxDOT says the Interstate 40 overpass moving traffic above Helium will be opening back up to two lanes as well to accommodate increased usage.

“It will improve mobility, improve safety, and a better economy as well. Let’s all be safe and drive smart, not cause any wrecks,” said Gross.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.