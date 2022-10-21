Who's Hiring?
‘They even serve as a support group’: Superior HealthPlan, Cinergy providing sensory-friendly movies to all

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Once a month on Saturdays, Cinergy and Superior HealthPlan will be providing a movie with adjusted lighting, sound, and room to move around for families with children who have sensory processing disorder and autism.

“It can be hard as a parent being able to do things in the community if you have a child that has special needs and so sometimes those families don’t get to do a lot together. We realized attending the movie together as a family is really important,” says Andrea Cruce, senior community relations manager at Superior HealthPlan.

This Saturday the showing of “Lyle Lyle, Crocodile” will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the morning.

“These movies allow families to interact and come be apart and sometimes they even serve as like a support group,” Cruce says.

She continues to say, families can support and learn from each other. The event is a great opportunity for families with special needs to engage and come together in the community.

“Sometimes folks aren’t aware of how many families there are with special needs, sometimes we forget about that population,” Cruce says. “It’s really important for us to make sure that we’re recognizing the needs of those families and helping meet some of those needs.”

The movies are always free and on a first come, first serve basis. Superior HealthPlan and Cinergy recommend movie goers arrive at 9:00 a.m. in the morning to ensure getting a seat and getting settled.

Superior HealthPlan hopes to host even more of these special events in 2023.

Click here for more information about more community events.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

