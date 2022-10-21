RSV season strikes the Panhandle earlier than usual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cases of RSV are happening earlier this year.

This common respiratory illness is spreading quickly to children, especially young infants.

RSV, short for Respiratory syncytial virus, can be dangerous, leading to dehydration, breathing trouble and more serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

RSV generally is accompanied by mild cold-like symptoms which one pediatrician says can be deadly in infants.

“For folks who are under the age of two, especially under the age of one, are at increased risked having problems with their breathing where they may need hospitalization,” said Todd Bell, M.D.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year in the United States, an estimated 58,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized due to RSV infection.

For ways to help prevent the spread of RSV click here.

