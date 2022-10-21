Penske to hold Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for Breast Cancer Awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Penske Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for breast cancer awareness will take place this weekend.

The cornhole tournament will be held at the John Stiff Memorial Park Gazebo at 1 p.m.

The event is cash only and costs $40 to enter.

The first place prize is $600 and the second place prize is $250.

Sponsors for the event include Amarillo Towing, M&G Transportation, West Texas Garage, Duchess Limousine Service and Jax Transportation.

All proceeds and donations from the event will go towards the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.