Penske to hold Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for Breast Cancer Awareness

The Penske Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for breast cancer awareness will take place this weekend.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Penske Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for breast cancer awareness will take place this weekend.

The cornhole tournament will be held at the John Stiff Memorial Park Gazebo at 1 p.m.

The event is cash only and costs $40 to enter.

The first place prize is $600 and the second place prize is $250.

Sponsors for the event include Amarillo Towing, M&G Transportation, West Texas Garage, Duchess Limousine Service and Jax Transportation.

All proceeds and donations from the event will go towards the American Cancer Society.

