Penske to hold Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for Breast Cancer Awareness
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Penske Pinkout Cornhole Tournament for breast cancer awareness will take place this weekend.
The cornhole tournament will be held at the John Stiff Memorial Park Gazebo at 1 p.m.
The event is cash only and costs $40 to enter.
The first place prize is $600 and the second place prize is $250.
Sponsors for the event include Amarillo Towing, M&G Transportation, West Texas Garage, Duchess Limousine Service and Jax Transportation.
All proceeds and donations from the event will go towards the American Cancer Society.
