Game of the Week: Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles give rivalry renewed life in district matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall vs. Canyon. It’s always been a big game, but this year even more is at stake.

“It’s been a while just because we haven’t been in the same district.” Coach Winfrey said of the matchup. That just adds a whole new caveat to the deal of it being a district game and a big one and two undefeated in district. They’re 2-0, we’re 1-0, so obviously it puts somebody in a really good spot, whoever wins this game.”

For the last four years, the Eagles and Raiders have been placed in separate districts. It’s just one of the many reasons Friday’s game will mean so much.

“Playing against each other forever, they know each other really well. Raiders head coach Gaylon Selman said. “Then you throw in this crazy goat and then all of a sudden it means even more, so, it’s gonna be cool.”

But the goat isn’t all that’s on the line this week. A district title is at stake. The winner of this one could very likely be crowed the district champion in two week’s time.

Coach Selman went on to highlight how this game will be different from all the others.

“Everything’s gonna be magnified in a game like this. You know, penalties, turnovers, whatever it is, it’s magnified, so just being sure that you’re playing solid football. Try not to make the mistakes, but still go out and play.”

Coach Selman and Coach Winfrey have both been with their teams for over 20 years. There may be no two people who know this rivalry as well as these two.

“The Randall kids and the Canyon kids, it’s going to take zero motivation to get up this week.” Coach Winfrey said on Tuesday. “The fans, the communities are all excited about this game. I can’t think of a bigger game at least in this part of the world, but maybe in the state of Texas that means as much as this one does Friday night.”

