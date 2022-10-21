‘Don’t just try to be macho and ignore it’: Amarillo native shares his journey with breast cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This month is breast cancer awareness month and although it’s rare, men are affected by this disease just like women.

After 10 years of treatment, Breast Cancer Survivor Bill Snead who once lived in Amarillo is cancer-free.

Men aren’t ones to usually complete self-exams, but Bill Snead happened to come across something strange the day before his 64th birthday.

He was in Dallas working a youth chess tournament in Dallas, which is one of his favorite hobbies.

“I don’t know why, but I felt the bump, next to my right nipple it’s kind of weird, I mean, I’m walking around in the chess tournament, I’m wearing a suit, but I did, so I thought, well, that’s weird, so didn’t think much about it,” said Bill Snead.

Fast forward a week, Bill Snead and his wife drove to the hospital to get the lump checked out and the doctor was confident it was cancer.

A biopsy confirmed the findings and Bill Snead found out his next steps, a right side mastectomy, six sessions of aggressive chemotherapy: Taxotere, Carboplatin and Herceptin and then, 13 additional sessions of Herceptin.

He then took a nightly pill, Tamoxifen for nine years and two months.

Just a few months ago, Bill Snead was told he no longer needed to be treated by an oncologist and was officially released.

Now at 74 years old, he is cancer-free and able to enjoy his family in New York and his wife Margaret Snead who gave him words of encouragement during treatment,

“Your focus is on the cancer, it’s on your treatment, it’s on getting through to the next to the next thing,” said Margaret Snead, Bill Snead’s wife.

As a survivor, he also encourages other men to do their part.

“Men should do a self examination when you take a shower, just feel around your nipples and see if there’s any bumps there, I mean, it’s as simple as that and if you find something to have checked out, don’t just try to be macho and ignore it,” said Bill Snead.

Through his journey, he also saw the need for more research into breast cancer in men.

He encourages others to donate, specifically to the V Foundation Cancer Research fund.

He hopes to one day see a cure to breast cancer for both men and women.

