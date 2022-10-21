Who's Hiring?
Authorities arrest suspects involved in bomb threat made against Pampa High School

Authorities arrested suspects involved in a bomb threat made today against Pampa High School.
Authorities arrested suspects involved in a bomb threat made today against Pampa High School.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities arrested suspects involved in a bomb threat made today against Pampa High School.

As school was dismissed today, high school officials were made aware of the threat made against the school.

Officials said several local agencies responded immediately and cleared the building of any threat.

The suspects are in police custody. Pampa Police Department is investigating the incident.

Officials said Pampa Independent School District said “it takes all threats seriously and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Further details were not made available.

