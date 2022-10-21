APD: Suspicious package determined safe, delivered to address in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a suspicious package was determined to be safe this afternoon after it was sent to an area in downtown Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:08 p.m., they were contacted by the Department of Household Security on the incident.

The package was addressed to an area in Southwest 11th Avenue and South Fillmore Street.

The APD Bomb Team responded and later was determined to be safe.

