2 killed after semi hits person, semi on I-40 near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people were killed after a semi truck hit a person and another semi west of Vega.

Texas Department of Public Safety said early this morning about 5:15 a.m., a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 40.

A 2007 Peterbilt was legally parking on the westbound shoulder and had just attached another truck tractor semi-trailer to tow it.

DPS officials say the driver of the Volvo, 32-year-old Shavinder Singh of California, drifted onto the shoulder, striking the Peterbilt.

The Volvo also hit the attached semi and 42-year-old Scottie Dunn of Amarillo.

The Volvo continued westbound, traveled into the north ditch and rolled over onto its side.

Singh and Dunn were pronounced dead on scene of the crash.

TxDPS is investigating the wreck.

