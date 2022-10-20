As we head into our Thursday, temperatures look to be warmer across the board. We’ll see morning lows around 40s and 50s, before warming up into the upper-70s to low-80s this afternoon with sunny skies area-wide. Looking ahead, temperatures will be warmer as we head into the weekend. Winds will pick up to the 15-25 mph range for Friday and Saturday, but Sunday looks to be very windy, where southwest winds will blow 25-35 mph with gusts over 50 possible. Because of this, fire weather conditions may be present.

