Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Some Circle K shoppers will soon be able to buy weed

Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.
Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.(Green Thumb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Floridians will soon be able to buy medical marijuana while pumping gas at Circle K.

The Canadian-based convenience store chain is teaming up with Green Thumb Industries.

The cannabis packaged goods company will put dispensaries right next to the gas station.

Eligible customers can get smokable cannabis buds, pre-rolls, gummies, and vapes from the dispensaries.

For now, the dispensaries will be in 10 locations across the state.

Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Florida, but the state allows medical use.

According to the state’s department of health, more than 700,000 residents have cards to buy it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police investigate near the Supreme Court and Capitol after reports of a...
Police: Georgia man arrested for gun possession on US Capitol grounds
FILE - The Justice Department says some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in...
US busts network providing technology to Russian military
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll