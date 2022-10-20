Project Clean-Up sweeps San Jacinto neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up continues this week, and a lot of trash was sent to the roll-offs in Amarillo.

This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was rolling up to a mess to do their best to clean up Amarillo and parts of the San Jacinto neighborhood.

“This is why we want to help facilitate this. We love this city and being a partner with this city, we want to do what we can to make it better,” said Jared Fullter of Fuller & Sons Construction.

Four locations were targeted and the process began in the Mississippi Street area. There was an alley littered with broken furniture, discarded mattresses and trash.

Next, San Jacinto Street and more of the same had molded and rain soaked mattresses, box springs, and a dumpster quickly filling up with trash.

“We have new roll-offs at San Jacinto Park on the north end. We encourage anybody in this neighborhood who has extra garbage in their home or if there’s stuff too large to fit in a traditional dumpster, take them to the north end,” Fullter said.

The group then moved onto Line Avenue and Florida. This alley was loaded with junk, but it was headed to the roll-offs.

Finally, it was back to Mississippi and 2nd Avenue for Project Clean-Up. A few hours in and the cleaners were still working their magic to find more to unload into the roll-offs at San Jacinto Park.

“Even if you can’t get it up there because of any physical limitations, just get it close and we’ll take it the rest of the way,” Fullter said. “When we look good we feel good, we as a community. If everything looks clean, everything looks good, then we feel better about ourselves.”

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

