‘Kylie is watching over us’: Emotional groundbreaking for Kylie Hiner Memorial Park

Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking
Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Groundbreaking(City of Canyon)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Kylie Hiner Memorial Park broke ground today, with an emotional event in Canyon.

Many of Kylie Hiner’s friends, family, and community attended the event this morning, and many had tears of joy as they remembered her.

“We honor each other with love and kindness, because this is what Kylie would do,” said Quinn Alexander, chairman for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Park Committee.

Kylie Hiner, who had autism, passed away in 2017 at the age of 25. This park is a reflection of the outdoors that she loved so much.

Only one Amarillo park is designed for special needs. With this one in honor of Kylie Hiner, it will give more opportunity for those who can use it.

“We forget that there are some that can’t participate, this will affect not just city of Canyon, but all the different children and kids within the area,” said Alexander.

This park will be accessible for all children, friends and families to be able to have fun and play together.

“It’s not just for kids who are disabled, but it might be for a boy or girl who has a parent who’s a veteran, has been in a wheelchair or somebody else. Anybody else that has a disability,” said Brian Noel, parks director for the City of Canyon. “It’s made for a family.”

Almost 50 members of Kylie Hiner’s family were at the event, including her mom.

“It was a wow moment that we’ll never forget. They will be able to be a part and make family memories that will last a lifetime,” said Mary Hiner, Kylie Hiner’s mom. “I just know Kylie is watching over us, and blessing us.”

Construction is expected to be finished on the park in May of next year.

