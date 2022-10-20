Goat of the Week: Madyson Eberly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland volleyball team is having another dominant season. After two straight state titles, the team sits at 32-4. Among the senior leaders is Madyson Eberly.

“I mean, i can just be as best as my teammates are doing.” Eberly said of her success. “I’m always just looking to help them out and encourage them as best as I can because we are a team and I couldn’t be anywhere or be anything without them.”

The Falcons middle blocker is having a strong season, among the team’s leaders in kills and blocks. All while posting a 4.64 GPA. Her dominance on and off the court has landed her a spot on Lubbock Christian’s volleyball team next season in college. Her ability to be serve as another coach on the floor is a luxury that Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper has very much appreciated.

“That helps me when I’m going to the bench and I’m talking to her and she comes off the front row.” Coach Culpepper said of Eberly. “She’s like, ‘we need to do this’ and I say ‘well, what if we do this’ and she’s just one of those kids that just always continues to help her teammates get better. Always encouraging and getting after it, but when she needs to get a little ra-ra in encouragement, she does a great job of that as well.”

Consistently performing on a volleyball team with such high expectations while managing life’s other challenges can feel daunting, but Madyson finds a way to take it all in stride, keep improving, and keep pushing towards great heights.

“Balance is hard sometimes because you try to be a great athlete, you try to be a great student and there may be days when you’re tired and you don’t want to get up and do anything, but you’ve got to find grit. There are no days off and you always get 2% better.”

