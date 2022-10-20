Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy,...
Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy, such as Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers, at Los Angeles International Airport's security screening.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport.

Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said.

About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.

The suspected trafficker fled but has been identified, authorities said.

Authorities recently have warned that drug dealers have been disguising fentanyl in candy wrappers and manufacturing them in rainbow colors.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Parents shouldn’t touch any suspected drugs and should immediately call law enforcement, the department said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department is investigating a morning robbery in west Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning robbery
Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
New In Amarillo: Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opens near Canyon
Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area.
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over $100,000 in cash and four grams of...
Man arrested after DPS finds $100,000 cash, drugs during traffic stop in Carson County
The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about...
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

Latest News

A Missouri elementary school is shifting to virtual learning after radioactive waste was found...
Missouri elementary school with radioactive waste to close
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Winning Powerball numbers for $508M jackpot drawn after delay
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’