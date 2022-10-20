Doppler Dave Expects Both Temperatures And Wind To Increase

Daytime temps today have hovered in the upper 70s, but beginning tomorrow we expect to be in the mid 80s for a few days. Morning lows will still be quite cool in the 40s overnight and 50s this weekend. While afternoon highs will be warm over the weekend, winds will also be on the increase and the weekend looks a bit blustery. Winds should gust over 30mph on Saturday, but gusts in the 50mph range may accompany a strong low pressure system on Sunday.

