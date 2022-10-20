Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects Both Temperatures And Wind To Increase

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Daytime temps today have hovered in the upper 70s, but beginning tomorrow we expect to be in the mid 80s for a few days. Morning lows will still be quite cool in the 40s overnight and 50s this weekend. While afternoon highs will be warm over the weekend, winds will also be on the increase and the weekend looks a bit blustery. Winds should gust over 30mph on Saturday, but gusts in the 50mph range may accompany a strong low pressure system on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 10/20
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 10/20
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming Up
Doppler Dave Tracks Warmer Afternoons