Clovis Elementary School resumes teaching after evacuation due to gas odor

Instruction at Barry Elementary School has resumed after the evacuation due to gas odors.
Instruction at Barry Elementary School has resumed after the evacuation due to gas odors.(clovis)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Instruction at Barry Elementary School has resumed after an evacuation due to gas odors.

Students and Staff have returned to the classroom after a report of gas odors this morning at Barry Elementary School.

According to a release, a minor leak was located around an appliance and has been addressed and the building has been cleared for the students and staff to return.

For more information on school safety procedures, click here.

