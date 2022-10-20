Clovis Elementary School resumes teaching after evacuation due to gas odor

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Instruction at Barry Elementary School has resumed after an evacuation due to gas odors.

Students and Staff have returned to the classroom after a report of gas odors this morning at Barry Elementary School.

According to a release, a minor leak was located around an appliance and has been addressed and the building has been cleared for the students and staff to return.

For more information on school safety procedures, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.